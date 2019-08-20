Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Receives $158.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $257,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,292 shares of company stock valued at $120,725,479 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,254. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $179.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

