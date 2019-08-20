MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Down 0.5%

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.59, 63,607 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 357,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.06.

About MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

