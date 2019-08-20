MUSE (MUSE) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. MUSE has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034415 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002051 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About MUSE

MUSE (CRYPTO:MUSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for MUSE is soundac.io. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

