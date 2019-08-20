National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,561 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. 8,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.35.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.