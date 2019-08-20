National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,078 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 368,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $91,907,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.18. 174,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.36 and its 200-day moving average is $247.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

