National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 112,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 81,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 180,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,125. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

