National Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 5,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of BMV ITE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

