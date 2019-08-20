National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA by 181.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.68. 665,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.99.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

