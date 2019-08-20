National Bank Financial Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$3.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$3.14 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$2.26 and a 12-month high of C$3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.58.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

