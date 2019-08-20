National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) will post sales of $73.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.10 million. National Bank reported sales of $67.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bank will report full year sales of $287.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.55 million to $288.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $305.34 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $308.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Bank.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $16,313,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at $8,761,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $8,251,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 885.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 178,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 172,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $34.16. 135,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. National Bank has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

