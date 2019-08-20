National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Trading 0.4% Higher

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.39, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,149,496 shares during the quarter. National comprises about 7.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 48.84% of National worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

National Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

