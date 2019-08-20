Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.19

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.19 and traded as high as $67.11. Nelnet shares last traded at $66.68, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 70.11, a current ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Nelnet by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nelnet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Nelnet by 34.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nelnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nelnet by 191.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

