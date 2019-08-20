NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,922.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,350,902.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank raised its position in NetApp by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in NetApp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in NetApp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its position in NetApp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

