Neutron Trading Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Neutron has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $136,528.00 and $11.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

