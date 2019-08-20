New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NYSE:SNR opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $535.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 256,108 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 563.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 414,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

