NewYorkCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $1,078.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00700288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014765 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exrates and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

