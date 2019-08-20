NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $219.80

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.80 and last traded at $217.67, with a volume of 10849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

