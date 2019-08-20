Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. 1,038,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

