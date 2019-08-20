Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Southern by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

