Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Invests $573,000 in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 90.5% during the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $1,522,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,473,795.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,821 shares of company stock valued at $53,008,187. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of CB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.96. 352,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

