Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 359,169 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,169 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 1.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.13% of Fastenal worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,081,000 after purchasing an additional 192,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,478,000 after purchasing an additional 225,481 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 301.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. 59,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

