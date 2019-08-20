Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Daily Journal Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,580,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,818,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,629,000 after buying an additional 2,296,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 147.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,569,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,898,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,849,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $196.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

