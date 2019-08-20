Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 3,572 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 6.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $72,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average is $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.