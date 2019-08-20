Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,641,000 after buying an additional 336,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after buying an additional 344,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,684,000 after buying an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,906,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,191,000 after buying an additional 74,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. 33,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $79.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.