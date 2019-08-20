Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a PE ratio of 295.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.05. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 71,765 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

