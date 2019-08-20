Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 5.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $6.86, 1,212,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,184,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Novavax by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,537,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 713,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 423,948 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 161.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 513,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 317,204 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Novavax by 7,685.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

