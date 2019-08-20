Nucleus Vision Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $539,286.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $539,286.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.63 or 0.04753139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001203 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,837,923,023 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Ethfinex, Bitbns, IDEX, BITBOX, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, CoinBene, Bitrue, WazirX, Zebpay and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.