nUSD (NUSD) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. nUSD has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One nUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.35 or 0.04691473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00046028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

nUSD Profile

nUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for nUSD is havven.io.

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

