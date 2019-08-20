Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

