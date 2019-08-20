Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $10.40. Nuveen NY Municipal Value shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Nuveen NY Municipal Value worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

