NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.99.

NVDA stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,944,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,503. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

