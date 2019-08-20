Nxt Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.82 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $392,112.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, OKEx and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, Livecoin, Upbit and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

