Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 564 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,920 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,606,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,383,000 after purchasing an additional 147,559 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. 111,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,547. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

