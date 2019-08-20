Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of X. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,090,000 after purchasing an additional 846,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 108,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,786,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in United States Steel by 8.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 685,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306,170. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.97. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.73%.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

