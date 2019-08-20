Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Williams Capital downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ifs Securities downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,893,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $978.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $18,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 209,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.