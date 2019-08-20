Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $3.33

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.33. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 4,423,562 shares.

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Capital lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $978.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,789 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 7,716,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,777,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 165,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,706,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

