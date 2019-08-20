ODEM (ODE) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market cap of $38.52 million and approximately $695,123.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODEM has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00263743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.24 or 0.01320899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022713 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

