OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on August 30th

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

