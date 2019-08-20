ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.54. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 6,350,913 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $252,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,198 shares of company stock worth $1,042,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.