One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OSS opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $108,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve D. Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.20% of One Stop Systems worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

