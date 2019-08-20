Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,540.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $127,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,942 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,064.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,258,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,403 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Oracle by 132.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,507,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $199,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 35.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,794,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $216,174,000 after acquiring an additional 993,629 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. 3,695,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,435,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

