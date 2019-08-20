Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Up 1.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.90 and last traded at $100.90, 5,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 1,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.15.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

About Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

