Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $454,367.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. Orthofix Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

