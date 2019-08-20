Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of OVID opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

