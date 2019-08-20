Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,857,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,361 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 6,751,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,811,000 after buying an additional 166,229 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 6,072,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after buying an additional 1,814,941 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,382,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 1,264,990 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,623,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 2,259,146 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 720,064 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 140.68%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

