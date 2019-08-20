Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pagerduty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,470,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

