Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $16.07, 1,474,338 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 693,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

