Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,169 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. 157,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $92.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

