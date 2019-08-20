Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 625,018 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,828,000 after purchasing an additional 407,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,189.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,165.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $816.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

