Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

SBUX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.65. 3,834,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,801 shares of company stock worth $6,301,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

